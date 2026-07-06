The UAV Forces hit two Russian tankers with gasoline for Crimea in the Azov Sea

The UAV Forces struck two Russian tankers carrying gasoline for temporarily occupied Crimea in the Az0v Sea.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi to "Madyar".

These are two tankers from Russiaʼs shadow fleet, which were transporting 7 000 tons of fuel (the volume of 200 tank cars) from Taganrog.

Brovdi also said that from July 1 to 5, the UAV drones hit 37 power plants in temporarily occupied Crimea and the southern occupied territories. In addition, Madyar confirmed strikes on the Simferopol power grid in Crimea and an oil depot in Kerch.

At the same time, SBU said that three hangars with aviation equipment at the Hvardiyske airfield in Crimea were attacked. The “Pantsir-S2” anti-aircraft missile system near Simferopol was also under attack.

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