The Russian government has banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time. The ban will be in effect from June 1 until November 30, 2026, inclusive.

This was reported by the press service of the Russian government.

They say that the purpose of the ban is to ensure a stable situation in the domestic fuel market.

The exception is jet fuel shipments that are already undergoing customs clearance; fuel used by aircraft during flights, and deliveries within the framework of intergovernmental agreements.

Russian state media note that Russia is imposing an embargo on the export of aviation kerosene for the first time. Previously, starting in September 2023, the country has repeatedly imposed restrictions on the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel abroad to stabilize the domestic market.

In particular, Russia has already banned the export of gasoline since April 1. The decision is linked to regular Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities.

The situation escalated in late May, when restrictions on the sale of gasoline were imposed in occupied Crimea due to a fuel shortage. This happened after Ukraine intensified attacks on the R-280 “Novorossiya” highway, which connects Rostov-on-Don with Crimea and runs through the occupied territories along the coast of the Azov Sea.

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