Due to the recent Ukrainian attacks, Russia has lost 42.74% of the total capacity of its oil refineries.

This was reported by the General Staff.

Over the past month, Ukraine has successfully attacked eight Russian refineries. Defense forces have destroyed or damaged 60 tanks. Of these, 58% are holding petroleum products and 42% are holding crude oil.

In total, since August 2025, the losses to the Russian oil industry due to the attacks have reached $13.5 billion. The attacks have led to a fuel crisis and reduced production. Repair deadlines are constantly postponed because the necessary spare parts cannot be obtained.

On the first day of July, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Russia had begun importing gasoline from India amid fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian strikes on the energy sector. One source said that at least 60 000 tons of gasoline had already been sent to Russia.

Also, since April 1, Russia has had a ban on the export of gasoline, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.

On the night of July 2, the Defense Forces struck the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodsknaftaorgsintez” refinery in Kstov, Nizhny Novgorod region, which is one of the largest in the Russian Federation. After the attack, a fire broke out at the enterprise.

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