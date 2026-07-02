Ukraine struck the Kstovo refinery, one of the largest in the Russian Federation. A fire broke out there

On the night of July 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodsknaftaorgsintez” refinery in Kstov (Nizhny Novgorod region), which is one of the largest in the Russian Federation. After the attack, a fire broke out at the enterprise.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the attack damaged the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit.

from Russian channels

The “Lukoil-Nizhnegorodsknaftaorgsintez” refinery processes approximately 17 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel for the Russian army.

Ukrainian troops also struck a railway bridge across the Siversky Donets River in the Stanytsia Luhanska area, which the Russian army uses for logistics.

A warehouse with drones in the Zaporizhzhia region and a command and observation post in the Vilshana district of the Kharkiv region were also under attack.

At the end of May, the “Lukoil-Nizhnyegorodsknaftaorgsintez” refinery suspended operations due to an attack by Ukrainian drones.

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