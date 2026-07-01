Reuters: Russia starts buying gasoline from India amid fuel crisis due to Ukraine attacks

Russia has begun importing gasoline from India amid a fuel shortage caused by Ukrainian attacks on the energy sector.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

One industry source said at least 60 000 tons of gasoline had already been shipped from India to Russia. Another source said two tankers had been sent with shipments of 30 000-40 000 tons each.

It is not known which Indian oil refiner will supply gasoline to Russia.

A third source said that Russia plans to import 400 000 tons of gasoline per month from various countries, including neighboring Belarus, which already supplies fuel to Russia. According to Reuters calculations and sources, Belarus has almost tripled its gasoline supplies to Russia by rail, to more than 70 000 tons in the first half of June, compared with the first half of May.

In the summer, gasoline consumption in Russia is at least 110 000 tons per day due to high demand for fuel.

Russia is facing an ongoing fuel crisis amid Ukraineʼs attacks on refineries. Since April 1, Russia has banned the export of gasoline, and in early June, the Russian government banned the export of aviation kerosene for the first time.

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