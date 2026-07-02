27 dead in Kyiv as a result of massive Russian night attack. Debris clearance continues (UPD)

The death toll in Kyiv from the massive Russian attack on the night of July 2 has risen to 27. Another victim died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko at around 10:30 PM.

According to him, the number of victims has also increased — there are currently 91 of them.

At one of the locations in the Darnytsky district, the clearing of rubble and the search for people are still ongoing. Only there, five dead people were found, and eight more people have not been contacted. So the death toll may increase.

What is known about the night attack on Kyiv?

The Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with 496 drones and 74 missiles. The air defense neutralized 476 UAVs and 48 missiles.

The Russian army simultaneously used ballistic, anti-ship, cruise and aircraft missiles. The Air Force says that one of the features of the attack was the large number of ballistic and jet drones.

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The main target of the attack was Kyiv. The Shevchenkivsky, Holosiivsky, Pechersky, Podilsky, Svyatoshynsky, Darnytsky and Obolonsky districts were under attack. Apartment and private residential buildings, non-residential buildings, a business center, a market and parked cars were damaged and partially destroyed.

In total, more than 130 houses were damaged in the capital. Animals at the zoo were also affected and a key warehouse of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society was destroyed.

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The attack also damaged energy facilities, causing a power outage in Kyiv and several other regions in the morning.