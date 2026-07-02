Power and communication outages in Kyiv and several regions after Russian attack

During the massive shelling of the strike on the night of July 2, energy facilities were damaged. As a result, power went out in several regions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

Problems with lighting are observed in Kyiv, as well as in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions.

The situation remains the most difficult in the Sumy region. The largest number of residents here are left without electricity due to damage to energy facilities as a result of hostilities and shelling.

In addition, three workers were injured during the attack in the Donetsk region — they were repairing an energy facility.

At the same time, outage schedules are not predicted today.

Mobile operator “Vodafone” has warned of possible disruptions to its fixed internet network due to the attack. It stressed that there may be temporary difficulties with access to some services, including home internet, account top-ups and contact centre operations.

On the night of July 2, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv. At least 13 people were killed and about 90 injured in the capital. The Russians launched 74 missiles and nearly 500 drones.

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