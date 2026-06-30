Zimbabwe arrests man who fraudulently recruited people into Russian army

In Zimbabwe, the anti-terrorism police unit has arrested a man who was recruiting people to join the Russian army.

This is reported by local media ZimLive.

Edward Kachingwe, 36, was charged with human trafficking and running an illegal employment agency. The man worked with a Russian accomplice. The investigation currently knows that the accompliceʼs name is Roman, and he is still wanted.

A Zimbabwean man recruited five young men to join the Russian army. They were then forced to fight in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The recruiter was arrested on June 27 at a bus station as he accompanied one of the recruits to South Africa, the first leg of a trip to Russia. Prosecutors seized e-tickets, Russian e-visas and hotel details for the recruits.

A similar story occurred in Zimbabwe in early June. Then, Russian Leonid Koftev was tried for organizing a trip to Russia for a citizen of the country. Information Minister Zhemu Soda stated in April that at least 18 Zimbabweans had died in the war on the side of Russia, and another 63 were still in the war.