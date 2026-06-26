SBU attacked two Russian ships, a ferry, and air defense systems in Crimea. This is part of a 40-day operation to influence Russia

On June 26, soldiers from the "Alpha" special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked two Russian military support vessels, a ferry, and Russian air defense assets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Two cable ships of project 15310 — “Volga” and “Vyatka” — were hit by “Alpha” drones at the “Zatoka” shipyard in occupied Kerch.

These ships were built for the Russian Ministry of Defense. They were to deploy the “Harmony” hydroacoustic surveillance systems for underwater military reconnaissance.

They can also lay non-contact mines to destroy ships, underwater pipelines, cables, and other critical infrastructure. Each of these vessels costs hundreds of millions of dollars.

Also in Kerch, after the Ukrainian attack, the cargo-passenger ferry "Petropavlovsk", which was 96% loaded, caught fire. Drones also attacked the weapons and radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which covered the Kerch Strait area.

SBU says that these attacks are part of a 40-day operation to influence Russia to end the war, which was approved the day before by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces, including SBU, have been successfully attacking targets in Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine almost every night.

Among the latest major attacks this week are the Saky and Hvardiyske airfields in Crimea, Russian air defenses on the Kerch Bridge, two oil refineries in the Republic of Bashkortostan, and an oil depot in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

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