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SBU attacked two Russian ships, a ferry, and air defense systems in Crimea. This is part of a 40-day operation to influence Russia

Author:
Svitlana Kravchenko
Date:

On June 26, soldiers from the "Alpha" special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked two Russian military support vessels, a ferry, and Russian air defense assets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Two cable ships of project 15310 — “Volga” and “Vyatka” — were hit by “Alpha” drones at the “Zatoka” shipyard in occupied Kerch.

These ships were built for the Russian Ministry of Defense. They were to deploy the “Harmony” hydroacoustic surveillance systems for underwater military reconnaissance.

They can also lay non-contact mines to destroy ships, underwater pipelines, cables, and other critical infrastructure. Each of these vessels costs hundreds of millions of dollars.

Also in Kerch, after the Ukrainian attack, the cargo-passenger ferry "Petropavlovsk", which was 96% loaded, caught fire. Drones also attacked the weapons and radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which covered the Kerch Strait area.

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