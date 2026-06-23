The Defense Forces destroy several Russian drones during attack on Ukrainian coast

The Defense Forces destroyed several Russian drones during an attack on the Ukrainian coast near Kinburn Spit.

This was reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Beskrestnov ("Flash").

According to Beskrestnov, it happened at four in the morning. The defense forces discovered and destroyed the Russian boats while still at sea. Judging by the map that Beskrestnov attached, it happened near the Kinburn Spit.

Beskrestnov also stated that the Russians installed Starlink on the destroyed naval boats. According to him, the Russian military currently does not have any other remote control systems for such boats.

Starlink and Russia

Starlink is not officially operational in Russia, but the Russian military has used its terminals to launch drones over Ukraine. These devices enter the Russian Federation via third countries.

At the end of January, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense turned to SpaceX to resolve the issue of using Starlink on Russian drones. Starlink verification was launched in Ukraine on February 2.

The Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Beskrestnov wrote that due to the blocking of Russian terminals, all control of the Russian troops collapsed, and assaults stopped in many areas.

In response, the Russian authorities at the end of April introduced a ban on the import of foreign satellite communication devices, which also includes Starlink terminals.

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