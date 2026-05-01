Russia banned the import of “Starlink” terminals for six months

The Russian authorities have imposed a ban on the import of foreign satellite communication devices, which includes “Starlink” terminals.

This is stated in the relevant resolution, which was signed by the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on April 29, the Russian service "Radio Liberty" reports.

The document prohibits the import of radio-electronic devices intended for transmitting and receiving signals from space communication objects, in particular satellites, unless they have permission from the State Radio Frequency Commission.

The decree states that the purpose of the ban is to “protect the national security” of the Russian Federation. It will be in effect for six months after the decree enters into force.

Starlink is not officially operational in Russia, but the Russian military has used its terminals to launch drones over Ukraine. These devices enter the Russian Federation via third countries.

At the end of January, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense turned to SpaceX to solve the problem of using Starlink on Russian drones. Starlink verification was launched in Ukraine on February 2. Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Beskrestnov wrote that due to the blocking of Russian terminals, all control of the Russian troops collapsed, and assaults stopped in many areas.

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