Fedorov: The Ministry of Defense, together with “SpaceX”, is solving the problem of using “Starlink” on Russian drones

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the American company “SpaceX”, is working on solving the problem of using “Starlink” satellite communication on Russian drones.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense contacted the company a few hours after the appearance of such drones over Ukrainian cities and proposed ways to solve this problem.

He thanked the president of “SpaceX” and Elon Musk personally for "the quick response and the start of work on resolving the situation".

"Elon Muskʼs decision to urgently turn on ʼStarlinkʼ and send the first batch of terminals to Ukraine at the beginning of a full-scale invasion has become critically important for the stability of our state. Western technologies should continue to help the democratic world and protect civilians, and not be used for terror and the destruction of peaceful cities," Fedorov added.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian experts have reported several cases of Russian drones being used by the countryʼs military to control “Starlink” satellite communications from “SpaceX”. The Defense Ministerʼs advisor Serhiy (“Flash”) Beskrestnov reported that online-controlled “Shahed” drones attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region on January 27. Five people were killed.

“We already have hundreds of confirmed cases of ʼStarlinkʼ UAV attacks not on military facilities, but on peaceful rear and frontline cities. Including residential buildings. In fact, this is terrorism using modern peaceful communication technologies. We are preparing a comprehensive solution — both quick and temporary, and more systemic and long-term,” Beskrestnov added.

