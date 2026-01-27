Russians attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region with 3 drones — there are deaths and injuries (UPD)

On January 27, Russian forces used strike drones to hit a passenger train in the Kharkiv region. 5 people were killed and two were injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The attack took place near the village of Yazykove, Barvinkove community, Izyum district. Russian troops attacked a passenger train with three "Shaheds" on the route "Barvinkove — Kharkiv — Chop".

Two hits were recorded near the train, and another hit directly into the carriage. A fire broke out there.

Around 10:00 PM, the prosecutorʼs office reported that fragments of five bodies had been found at the site of the Russian strike. Identification of the deceased will be possible only after DNA tests are conducted.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that rescuers are searching for four more people, two people are injured.

There were 18 people in the carriage hit by the Russian drone. In total, according to the president, there were more than 200 people on the train at the time of the strike.

On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with more than 50 strike drones, causing injuries and deaths. According to the Regional Military Administration, dozens of residential buildings were damaged as a result of the night attack, and apartments were destroyed and mutilated.

