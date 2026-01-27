Russia massively attacked the Odesa region with drones: there are deaths, dozens of injuries, and large-scale destruction

On January 27, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with over 50 strike drones. Two people were killed and 23 others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

The body of the first deceased was found under the rubble of a house on Balkivska Street, the second on Prokhorovska Street.

Rescuers rescued 14 people from the rubble, including a child. Nine people were hospitalized, including two girls born in 2013 and 2008 and a pregnant woman in her 39th week. One person is in serious condition, eight more are in moderate condition. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and people may remain trapped under the rubble.

According to RMA, dozens of residential buildings were damaged as a result of the night attack, apartments in high-rise buildings were destroyed and mutilated, windows were broken and facades were damaged. A church, a kindergarten, a lyceum, a fitness center and private transport were also damaged. Large-scale fires broke out in several locations.

Separately, DTEK reported that the Russian Federation has again attacked an energy facility in the Odesa region. The destruction was described as colossal, and the restoration of the equipment will take a long time. Emergency crews are working on site and clearing the rubble.

