Ministry of Defense: Russian military blocked Starlink terminals, assaults stopped in many areas

After the verification of Starlink terminals began in Ukraine, the equipment used by the Russian military at the front was blocked.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

He noted that the first batch of terminals that were included in the "white list" are already operational.

"Currently, the ʼwhite listsʼ are updated once a day. If you have submitted your terminal for registration, but it is not working yet, you should wait. This is a very large-scale process that takes time. In parallel, we are already working to ensure that data is received for verification in real time," he added.

Fedorovʼs advisor Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov previously wrote that due to the blocking of the terminals, all control of the Russian troops has collapsed, and assaults have been stopped in many areas.

He also added that the Ukrainian military had problems with Starlink in cases where they did not promptly apply for inclusion in the "white list".

Starlink outages were also confirmed by a number of Russian military officials, Meduza writes. In their posts, they emphasized that alternatives to Starlink satellite internet in the ranks of the Russian army “simply do not exist” and “a lot of things, including combat management, were connected to it”.

Starlink on Russian drones

In recent weeks, Ukraine has seen numerous instances of Russian drones using SpaceXʼs Starlink satellite communications, targeting mostly civilian targets and residential buildings.

In particular, Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy ("Flash") Beskrestnov reported that online-controlled "Shaheds" attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region on January 27.

After that, the Ministry of Defense turned to SpaceX to solve the problem of using Starlink on Russian drones. Two days later, the advisor to the Minister of Defense Beskrestnov reported that the company had already introduced temporary emergency restrictions on the operation of the terminals.

Starlink verification was launched in Ukraine on February 2. The military does this through DELTA, civilians must register their terminals with the Central Registration Center, and businesses must register on the “Diia” portal.

