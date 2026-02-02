Ukraine will begin verifying Starlink terminals. All because the Russians use them to launch drones

Ukraine is launching verification of Starlink terminals. Only verified and registered devices will work — others will be disconnected.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The decision was made because the Russians use Starlink to control drones. Such UAVs are difficult to shoot down because they fly low, are resistant to electronic warfare, and are controlled in real time.

The only technical solution is a “white list” of terminals. Ukraine is implementing it together with SpaceX.

How it will work:

civilians will be able to register for free at any ASC;

business — through online verification on the "Diia" portal;

Military personnel do not need to contact the ASN — they already have a separate secure channel through DELTA. They also do not need to transfer account data or put the terminal on the military unitʼs balance — just add it to the "white list".

Starlink on Russian drones

In recent weeks, Ukraine has seen numerous instances of Russian drones using SpaceXʼs Starlink satellite communications, targeting mostly civilian targets and residential buildings.

In particular, Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy ("Flash") Beskrestnov reported that online-controlled "Shaheds" attacked a passenger train in the Kharkiv region on January 27.

After that, the Ministry of Defense reported that it had contacted SpaceX to resolve the issue of using Starlink on Russian drones.

Two days later, the advisor to the Minister of Defense Beskrestnov reported that the company had already introduced temporary emergency restrictions on the operation of terminals.

