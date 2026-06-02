Death toll from Russian attacks rises in Kyiv and Dnipro

As of 12:20 PM, 17 people have died in Kyiv and Dnipro due to nighttime attacks by the Russian army.

In Dnipro, the bodies of a woman and an 8-year-old boy were pulled from under the rubble. This is the second child to die in the city, previously it was reported about the death of a boy born in 2023. The number of deaths has increased to 11.

The attack injured 37 people, 22 of whom are currently in hospitals.

In Kyiv, one of the injured died in hospital. Medics have confirmed a total of 64 injured and six dead, but the figures may not yet be final.

That night, the Russians launched 656 drones and over 70 missiles into Ukraine, including anti-ship “Zircons”.

In total, 17 people are known to have died and over a hundred injured in Ukraine. The attack damaged civilian facilities in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.