The Russian army launched 656 drones and over 70 missiles over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

The Russian army launched 73 missiles and 656 drones into Ukraine on the night of June 2.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

8 3M22 “Zircon” anti-ship missiles;

33 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles;

27 X-101 cruise missiles;

5 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

656 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, loitering munitions of the “Banderol” type, and simulator drones of the “Parody” type.

The air defense neutralized 11 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, 26 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 3 “Kalibr” cruise missiles, and 602 enemy drones.

Another 30 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and 33 strike UAVs hit 38 locations, and drone debris fell in 15 places.

In total, 11 people were killed in Russian attacks: 4 — in Kyiv, 7 — in Dnipro. More than a hundred people were injured: the number of injured in Kyiv rose to 63, and in Dnipro to 35.

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