Russians massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. There are dead and dozens injured in Dnipro and Kyiv

The Russians massively attacked Ukraine at night with drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, killing dozens and injuring dozens.

Kyiv

As of 07:00, it is known that four people have died, another 58 have been injured — 40 of them were hospitalized. Among the injured are two children.

The greatest destruction is in the Podilsky district — there the Russians hit a nine-story building, the upper floors collapsed. There may still be people under the rubble. There was also a fire in a building on the territory of an educational institution, and cars and a warehouse are burning on the territory of a utility company.

In the Obolonsky district, a fire broke out at a construction site. In Shevchenkivsky district, the facade and roof of a nine-story residential building were damaged.

In Darnytskiy — a fire broke out at a gas station. In Solomyansky — fires broke out in an apartment, a private house, and a high-rise building.

In Holosiivsky — fires and destruction in the trading floor, offices, kiosks, commercial buildings and a business center. In the Svyatoshynsky district, facades, windows and roofs of residential buildings were damaged, in Pechersky — minor damage in the unfinished area.

1 9















Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Kyiv region

Three people were injured in the Kyiv region due to Russian attacks. The greatest destruction was in the Bucha area, where private homes, warehouses, and trucks were damaged. Large-scale fires also occurred in Sofiivska Borshchahivka and Kryukivshchyna.

1 9















Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Dnipro

As of 07:35, six people were reported dead, one of them a rescuer. Another 36 people were injured.

The Russians attacked Dnipro several times. While the State Emergency Service units were working, they attacked again, and thatʼs when the rescuer died.

The shelling destroyed two apartment buildings, residential buildings, a business, and also destroyed garages and cars. The fire and rescue unit was also damaged.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Kharkiv region

The attacks in the region injured 14 people, including an 11-year-old girl. Residential buildings, outbuildings, garages, cars, and other civilian objects burned.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Sumy

The residential sector was under attack, the drones targeted a high-rise building and a private house. No casualties were reported.

Zaporizhzhia

The city was under massive attack, with at least 20 strikes reported. So far, no casualties.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

At the time of publication of the news, the attack is continuing, airstrikes have been declared in most regions. New explosions are heard in the capital.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.