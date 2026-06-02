9 dead in Dnipro. Fate of 6 people unknown

In Dnipro, the death toll from a nighttime Russian attack has risen to nine.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

Among the dead is a boy born in 2023, whose body was recovered from the rubble of a four-story building damaged by the attack.

There are currently 37 victims in the city due to the impact. Among the injured are four children: boys aged 6 and 16 and a 13-year-old girl hospitalized in moderate condition. Another 14-year-old girl is receiving outpatient treatment.

In total, 22 people remain in hospitals, four of them in serious condition.

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That night, the Russians launched 656 drones and over 70 missiles into Ukraine, including anti-ship “Zircons”.

In total, 13 people are known to have died in Ukraine (4 of them in Kyiv) and over a hundred injured. The attack damaged civilian facilities in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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