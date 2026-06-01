Expertise in Romania confirms that the drone that hit the high-rise building was Russian. The president showed its wreckage

The investigation confirmed that the drone that hit a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati on May 29 was the Russian counterpart to the Iranian “Shahed”, the “Geran-2”.

This was stated by Romanian President Nicusor Dan, referring to the investigation report.

Dan reported that experts found Cyrillic inscriptions on the droneʼs wreckage, reading "Geran-2". In addition, the analyzed electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engines, and structural elements showed "similarity, even complete identity" with “Geran” models that had previously flown into Romanian territory.

Also, the production markings, technical inscriptions, design features, and materials used correspond to the same technological process as in the “Geran-2” drones analyzed in recent years. And physical and chemical analyses confirmed the presence of the same types of materials and fuel that have been repeatedly recorded in devices of this series.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Nicușor Dan / Х

"The fact that such a device hit a residential building in Romania, causing injuries and material damage, is of particular seriousness, and the only responsible party is Russia," the Romanian president wrote.

Romania will share the results of the investigation with its NATO and EU allies. The President stressed that the security of Romanian citizens and the integrity of the national territory are fundamental obligations of the state and will be defended resolutely.

"Romania will not ignore or downplay any incident that threatens the lives of its citizens, national security, or the sovereignty of the Romanian state," Dan stressed.

What preceded

During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of May 29, a drone flew into Romanian territory and crashed into a high-rise building in the city of Galati, near the border with the Odesa region. Two people were injured.

Later, it became known about another large drone, which locals found on the evening of May 28 in the area of the village of Besesti.

In the wake of the incident, the Romanian president announced that the Russian consul general in Constanta would be declared persona non grata and the Russian consulate in the city would be closed. Nicusor Dan criticized Romanian politicians and commentators who tried to justify Russia after the incident.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, after a conversation with his Romanian counterpart, stated that Ukraine will support Romania in protecting the sky. Teams of military personnel and experts from both countries will work on this.