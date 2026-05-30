Estonia installs first stationary systems to detect drones from the Russian side

Estonian border guards have installed the first stationary devices to detect and monitor drones on the border with Russia. They plan to cover the entire border with Russia with such devices by the end of the year.

This is reported by the Estonian media ERR, citing a press release from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The first devices have been installed at three sections of the border — near the point where the borders of Estonia, Russia, and Latvia meet. Where stationary equipment is not yet available, border guards are using new mobile surveillance systems.

The Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that equipment is currently being purchased for the following sections, and construction work is proceeding according to plan.