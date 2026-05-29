Former Queen Margrethe II of Denmark discharged from hospital for the second time in a month

Former Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has been discharged from the Royal Hospital Rigshospitalet for the second time this month.

This was reported by the press service of the royal house.

Margrethe II is doing well and returning to Fredensborg Palace after being hospitalized due to a large blood clot in her thigh that formed after a fall.

The former queen was previously hospitalized for angina pectoris, then she was discharged on May 19.

In 2023, the 86-year-old queen had already undergone complex back surgery, and in the spring of 2025 she was hospitalized due to a cold.

Queen Margrethe II ascended the throne on 14 January 1972, following the death of her father, King Frederick IX. She was 31 years old at the time of her coronation.

In her New Yearʼs address on 31 December 2023, she announced that she would abdicate in favour of her son, Frederick X. She became the first Danish monarch in almost 900 years to voluntarily abdicate. Despite this, she retained the royal title.

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