Margrethe II discharged from hospital — former Queen of Denmark was there due to angina

Former Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has been discharged from hospital. She was there due to angina pectoris.

This was reported by the press service of the royal house.

The 86-year-old Queen is now returning to Fredensborg Palace. Due to her health, she postponed her visit to the Pantomime Theatre on May 23.

She was admitted to Rigshospitalet on May 14. On May 15, she underwent angioplasty on the vessel that feeds the heart.

In 2023, the Queen had already undergone a complex back surgery, and in the spring of 2025 she was hospitalized due to a cold.

Queen Margrethe II ascended the throne on 14 January 1972, following the death of her father, King Frederick IX. She was 31 years old at the time of her coronation.

However, in her New Yearʼs address on 31 December 2023, she reported that she would abdicate in favour of her son, Frederick X. She became the first Danish monarch in almost 900 years to voluntarily abdicate. Despite this, she retained the royal title.

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