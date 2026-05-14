Former Queen of Denmark Margrethe II hospitalized

Former Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who passed the throne to her eldest son, Frederick X, has been hospitalized.

This was reported by the press service of the Danish royal house.

Margrethe is in the Royal Hospital Rigshospitalet due to angina. She will be examined and monitored there.

The statement said the Queen was tired but in good spirits.

The Queen is 86 years old — in 2023 she underwent complex back surgery, and in the spring of 2025 she was hospitalized due to a cold.

Queen Margrethe II ascended the throne on 14 January 1972, following the death of her father King Frederick IX. She was 31 years old at the time of her coronation.

However, in her New Yearʼs address on 31 December 2023, she announced that she would abdicate in favour of her son Frederick X. She became the first Danish monarch in almost 900 years to voluntarily abdicate.

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