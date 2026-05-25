Former Queen Margrethe II of Denmark hospitalized again

Former Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was hospitalized again at the Royal Hospital Rigshospitalet.

This was reported by the press service of the royal house.

A CT scan revealed a large blood clot in Margretheʼs thigh, which had formed after a fall. The Queen is expected to be treated for several days.

On May 19, the 86-year-old former Queen of Denmark was discharged from the hospital, where she had been hospitalized due to angina pectoris.

In 2023, she had already undergone a complex back surgery, and in the spring of 2025, she was hospitalized due to a cold.

Queen Margrethe II ascended the throne on 14 January 1972, following the death of her father, King Frederick IX. She was 31 years old at the time of her coronation. In her New Yearʼs address on 31 December 2023, she announced that she would abdicate in favour of her son, Frederick X. She became the first Danish monarch in almost 900 years to voluntarily abdicate. Despite this, she retained the royal title.

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