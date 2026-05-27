“Nord Stream” blowing up. German law enforcement officers may take the case of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov to court in two days

On Thursday, May 28, German law enforcement agencies must either complete the investigation and refer the case of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, whom they suspect of undermining “Nord Stream”, to court, or ask the court to extend the investigation for another three months.

Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk told Babel about this.

According to Katerynchuk, if the indictment is transferred to the Supreme Court, the final qualification and what exactly Kuznetsov is accused of will become clear. The lawyer did not rule out that German law enforcement officers may reclassify the case from sabotage to a war crime.

"Lawyers working in Germany say that they still do not have about a quarter of all the materials, so they cannot analyze them," says Katerynchuk.

German law enforcement officers constantly offer him to plead guilty, promising a deal, but he does not admit anything and considers himself innocent, adds Katerynchuk.

According to him, Kuznetsov looks bad, and the conditions of his detention, despite numerous appeals, have not improved. Katerynchuk also believes that the Ukrainian authorities should get involved in the situation with Kuznetsov.

"Because now it looks like Germany is trying to protect the main shareholder of the streams — ʼGazpromʼ, which finances units for the war against Ukraine. But there is no German property in the streams: the pipe belongs to Russia, no German citizen was injured, no property was damaged, the explosion did not occur in German waters," says Katerynchuk.