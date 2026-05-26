Baltic countries turn to Ukraine for help in building shelters

Baltic companies have been approaching Ukrainian defense manufacturers and civil defense experts in recent weeks to discuss purchasing shelters.

Politico writes about this, citing the words of the Director General of the Ukrainian Defense Industry Council Ihor Fedirko.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told Politico that his country has long been prepared for Russian attacks and has sufficient experience to protect its people. A Lithuanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said they had no information about discussions on shelters, but “the experience gained in Ukraine is very valuable to strengthen preparedness in Lithuania”.

CEO of a large Ukrainian steel producer “Metinvest” Yuriy Ryzhenkov said the company had held preliminary talks with the governments of the Baltic countries about building shelters to protect against potential drone attacks.

Growing anxiety has affected property markets in the Baltics. In Vilnius, basements and fortified underground spaces have appeared on property listings since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. They are being advertised as potential shelters in case of shelling or drone attacks.