Lukashenko says Belarus has no plans to get involved in a war against Ukraine. But Zelensky advised him to “stay in shape”

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has stated that his country can enter war against Ukraine only in one case — if "aggression is committed" on its territory.

Lukashenkoʼs statement is reported by the Belarusian agency BelTA.

"If we are drawn into a war, in particular if it is against Ukraine, then only in one case — if they commit aggression against us. We are not going to get involved in a war in Ukraine. There is no need for this. Neither civilian nor military," Lukashenko told reporters at a press conference after joint nuclear exercises with Russia.

He also added that he is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "anywhere" in Ukraine or Belarus to discuss issues of bilateral relations.

Against the backdrop of Lukashenkoʼs statements, Zelensky published a video of a visit to Slavutych (Chernihiv region), where he spoke about the development of fortifications on the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction.

Zelensky once again reiterated that Russia really wants to drag Belarus into the war. But Ukraine has the capabilities to strengthen and the ability to "preventively work on Russian territories", in particular the Bryansk region, from where provocations are also possible.

The President of Ukraine advised the Belarusian leadership to "be on guard" — that is, "to feel realistically that there will be consequences if there are aggressive actions against Ukraine".

"We remember that in 22, there was an offensive from the territory of Belarus as well. We will not forget this. The Ukrainian Defense Forces, Security Forces, our intelligence know what the threats are and how to respond, respond fairly, of course," Zelensky said, adding that every long-range sanction of Ukraine is an argument "so that some people do not think about getting involved in the war".

Lukashenkoʼs statements were also commented on by the Presidentʼs Office. The Ukrainian Presidentʼs communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn said that his words "mean nothing" and added that it is worth monitoring the actions of the Belarusian leader.

"Lukashenko has a habit of somewhat stupidly coming up with after the fact, where the attack was "prepared" for him. Whatʼs the point here," Lytvyn told reporters.

Threat from Belarus

On April 17, Zelensky said that roads to Ukrainian territory and artillery positions were being built on the Belarusian border. On May 2, Zelensky said that Ukraine had “recorded quite specific activity” from Belarus on the border, but assured that everything was being recorded and monitored.

Already on May 15, after a meeting with the heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the President of Ukraine reported that the Russians were continuing their attempts to drag Belarus into a war against Ukraine and were planning missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers".

In particular, Russia is considering plans for operations in the directions south and north of Belarus — either in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction or against one of the NATO countries. Zelensky instructed the military to strengthen the relevant direction and present a response plan.

On May 18, Belarus began joint nuclear weapons exercises with Russia. It later emerged that Russia had moved nuclear munitions to Belarus as part of these exercises.

Against this backdrop, SBU reported intensified checks in northern Ukraine. The military will check citizens and vehicles, as well as inspect the territory to prevent sabotage.

Recall that at the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian troops entered the territory of Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. Missile strikes were also carried out from its territory on Ukrainian cities and villages.

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