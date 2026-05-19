Trump denied that Xi Jinping told him that Putin might regret starting war against Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump denied that Chinese President Xi Jinping told him that Putin might regret starting a war against Ukraine.

The American president told reporters about this.

"He never said that," Trump said, commenting on a publication in which the Financial Times wrote about this, citing sources, Bloomberg reports.

The FTʼs information was also denied by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated that the material "contradicts the facts and is pure fiction".

The FT reported earlier, citing anonymous sources, that the Chinese leader made the statement during broader talks on Ukraine. Trump also suggested that the three leaders cooperate against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The US President Donald Trump, along with a delegation, paid an official visit to China from May 13 to 15 for the first time in 9 years — the last time he was in Beijing was in 2017.

The White House press service reported that during a meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the parties agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should be opened to the passage of ships carrying energy resources. In addition, Trump said that China would buy oil from the United States and purchase 200 Boeing aircraft. The countries also agreed to reduce tariffs.

Putin arrived in China today for a visit. The Kremlin said that energy, trade, and the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline project will be among the key topics of the meeting.

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