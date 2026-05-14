Trump met with Xi Jinping in China. What they talked about

On the morning of May 14, the US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

This is reported by The Guardian.

The leaders last met in October 2025 on the sidelines of an international summit in South Korea, where they agreed on a trade deal.

At the start of the meeting in Beijing, the Chinese leader said his country and the United States should be partners, not rivals. He said both countries "win from cooperation and lose from confrontation".

The US president responded by assuring Xi that their relationship “will be better than ever”. Trump said he and Xi “have known each other for a long time” and that Xi is a “great leader”.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Americans would press Chinaʼs help in resolving the war with Iran during the visit. Meanwhile, Beijing hopes to use the meeting to lay the groundwork for a stable trade relationship in the future.

Trump and his delegation are on an official visit to China from May 13 to 15 for the first time in 9 years — he last visited Beijing in 2017. In addition to the White House team, Trump brought with him the heads of American technology corporations, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

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