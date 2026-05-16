China and the US have agreed to reduce tariffs on some goods

After a meeting between US leaders Donald Trump and Chinaʼs Xi Jinping, the countries agreed to reduce tariffs on some goods.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Commerce of China.

The decision was made to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector. The day before, Trump told reporters that they did not discuss tariffs during their meeting with the Chinese leader.

Beijing and Washington also agreed to create a trade and investment council to discuss issues in these areas and tariffs.

The statement also confirmed that China wants to buy aircraft from the United States, and Washington will supply aircraft engines and spare parts for them.

The US President Donald Trump, along with a delegation, paid an official visit to China from May 13 to 15 for the first time in 9 years — the last time he was in Beijing was in 2017.

The White House press service has already reported thatat the meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the parties agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should be opened for the passage of ships carrying energy resources. In addition, Trump stated that China would buy oil from the United States. Trump also reported that China agreed to buy 200 Boeing aircraft.

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