The head of ACC Shabunin completed his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to health reasons

The head of the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) Vitaliy Shabunin is leaving the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to health reasons — he has lost most of his eyesight.

He wrote about this in Telegram.

"My service is over. Having lost most of my eyesight, I am leaving the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where I voluntarily mobilized on the first day of the great war. More than four years in the Defense Forces: half of them in the Kharkiv region and the east (in particular, in Druzhkivka), the rest in Kharkiv and Kyiv," he wrote.

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Shabunin said that the order for his demobilization was signed a few days ago. According to him, he is already home.

The head of ACC plans to spend time with his family, resolve his vision problems, and return to work at the center.