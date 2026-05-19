The head of ACC Shabunin completed his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to health reasons

The head of the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) Vitaliy Shabunin is leaving the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to health reasons — he has lost most of his eyesight.
He wrote about this in Telegram.
"My service is over. Having lost most of my eyesight, I am leaving the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where I voluntarily mobilized on the first day of the great war. More than four years in the Defense Forces: half of them in the Kharkiv region and the east (in particular, in Druzhkivka), the rest in Kharkiv and Kyiv," he wrote.
Shabunin said that the order for his demobilization was signed a few days ago. According to him, he is already home.
The head of ACC plans to spend time with his family, resolve his vision problems, and return to work at the center.
Shabuninʼs case
On July 11, 2025, Vitaliy Shabunin was reported on suspicion of evading military service and fraud. According to the investigation, after mobilization in 2022, he did not appear at his place of service for a long time and, under the guise of business trips, was in civilian institutions that are not part of the Defense Forces. Despite his absence from the military unit, Shabunin received more than UAH 50 000 every month, SBI said.
They added that the defendant illegally used an SUV that was imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Shabunin, in particular, traveled around Kyiv in this car, the press release states.
A few hours before the announcement of suspicion, law enforcement officers conducted searches at Shabuninʼs place of work in the Chuhuivsky district of the Kharkiv region and at his residence.
On July 15, the Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure for Shabunin in the form of a personal bond until August 20. It was later extended until November 2.
On July 16, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the apartment of the deceased pilot Andriy “Juice” Pilshchikov, where Shabunin had previously lived. On August 13, Shabunin’s commander Viktor Yushko was charged in the case. He is suspected of aiding a subordinate in evading duty and abusing his official position.
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