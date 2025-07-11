The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Shabunin about suspicion of military service evasion and fraud

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported the public activist to the police on suspicion of evading military service, as well as fraud.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The name of the person involved is not mentioned, but Babelʼs sources in the State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it is Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. Law enforcement officers emphasized that the suspicion is in no way related to Shabuninʼs professional activities.

According to the investigation, after mobilisation in 2022, the man did not appear at his place of duty for a long time and, under the guise of business trips, was in civilian institutions that are not part of the Defence Forces. Despite his absence from the military unit, Shabunin received a monthly allowance of more than 50 thousand hryvnias, the SBI says.

They added that the defendant illegally used an SUV that was imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Shabunin, in particular, travelled around Kyiv in this car, the press release states.

The man was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Today, searches were conducted at Shabuninʼs place of service in the Chuhuyiv district of the Kharkiv region, as well as at his apartment. The Central Criminal Police Office suggested that this is a criminal case against former commander Shabunin, Viktor Yushko, which concerns Vitaliyʼs business trips to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. According to the organization headed by the activist, law enforcement officers seized his mobile phone, as well as other equipment from his wife and children.

