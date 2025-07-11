The head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Shabunin, is being searched. The organization says that the court did not authorize them

The head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, is being searched.

This was reported by representatives of the public organization on the social network X.

According to the Central Investigation Commission, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting searches at Shabuninʼs place of work in the Chuhuyiv district of the Kharkiv region. In particular, a mobile phone was seized from the man.

"The fact that the phone was taken away indicates the SBIʼs desire to track all of Vitaliyʼs contacts," the NGO noted.

They added that searches are also being conducted at Vitaliy Shabuninʼs apartment, where his wife and two small children are staying.

"We donʼt understand what the point of such searches is if Vitaliy hasnʼt lived there for at least a few months," the Anti-Corruption Center says, stating that the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the procedure without a court order.

The Central Criminal Procedure Code suggests that this is a criminal case against former commander Shabunin, Viktor Yushko, which concerns Vitaliyʼs business trips to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

"We view these searches as another wave of attacks on Vitaliy Shabunin and the Central Criminal Police Office due to criticism of the Office of the President and Andriy Yermak personally. We believe that a few days ago Vitaliy was deliberately transferred away from Kyiv or Kharkiv so that lawyers could not arrive at the search site in time," the NGO emphasized.

