Shabunin was renewed for suspicion, and his commander was given a new one

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has renewed suspicion against activist and head of the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) Vitaliy Shabunin and announced new suspicion against his commander.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The Central Criminal Investigation Department announced this morning that the State Bureau of Investigation plans to renew the suspicion against Shabunin. They noted that law enforcement officers arrived at the anti-corruption officerʼs place of work in the Kharkiv region for this purpose.

SBI noted that in the Shabunin case, his commander received new suspicion. He was charged with aiding a subordinate in evading duty and abusing his official position.

The name of the serviceman is not specified, but from the details of the cases it is clear that we are talking about Viktor Yushko, the former commander of the 207th battalion of the Kyiv Territorial Defence Forces, where Shabunin served.

The qualification of Shabuninʼs suspicions remained unchanged — only the circumstances of the crime in which he is suspected have been updated.

Vitaliy Shabunin / Facebook

Shabuninʼs lawyer, in a comment to Suspilne, reported that the updated suspicion is almost no different from the one that was presented earlier.

"The report of suspicion indicates that Yushko Viktor was an accomplice. He somehow helped, he was not the perpetrator, but he helped Vitaliy Viktorovych commit the crime. They added a few paragraphs on NAPC: that Yushko was the subject of the declaration, probably helped Shabunin because he could possibly receive some privileges in the declaration through an acquaintance," the lawyer said.

As Suspilne notes, Shabunin will not be given a new preventive measure due to the renewed suspicion.

Shabuninʼs case

On July 11, Vitaliy Shabunin was reported on suspicion of evading military service and fraud. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, after mobilization in 2022, the man did not appear at his place of service for a long time and, under the guise of business trips, was in civilian institutions that are not part of the Defense Forces.

Despite his absence from the military unit, Shabunin received a monthly allowance of more than UAH 50 000, the State Bureau of Investigation said. They added that the defendant illegally used an SUV that was imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A few hours before the announcement of the suspicion, law enforcement officers conducted searches at Shabuninʼs place of work in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region and at his home. The head of the Central Criminal Investigation Commission himself, in response to the suspicion and searches, stated that President Volodymyr Zelensky is moving towards corrupt authoritarianism.

On July 15, the Pechersky District Court chose a preventive measure for Shabunin in the form of a personal bond until August 20.

On July 16, the State Bureau of Investigation searched the apartment of the deceased pilot Andriy "Juice" Pilshchikov — Shabunin had previously lived in this apartment.

On July 17, Shabuninʼs lawyers filed a statement with SBU demanding an investigation into the disclosure of data about his place of service, which prosecutors announced publicly in court.

