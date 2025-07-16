SBI conducted searches in the apartment of the deceased pilot Jus. This is related to the Shabunin case (UPD)

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducted searches at the apartment of the deceased Hero of Ukraine, pilot Andriy "Juice" Pilshchikov.

His mother Lilia Averyanova told Suspilne about this.

According to her, law enforcement officers came to search the pilotʼs apartment in Kharkiv on July 11. These measures are related to the case of activist and head of the Anti-Corruption Center Vitaliy Shabunin.

In a conversation with journalists, Averyanova noted that at the time when investigators came to her home, she was in Kyiv.

"This is an apartment where a child [Andriy Pilshchikov] grew up from birth to a professional pilot, you have to go there with your hat off. They [investigators] just call me and tell me that we are going to break down your door now, because we are looking for a criminal here, literally. They told me to come," said Andriyʼs mother.

She explained that her neighbour had the keys to Averyanovaʼs apartment in Kharkiv, and she opened the door.

“This is an old house. This apartment was not damaged by the fascists during that war. It was not broken into by occupiers or looters. But the investigative group had illegal permission to enter this apartment,” says Lilia Averyanova.

The woman is interested in ensuring that her Kharkiv home is not empty and that someone takes care of it. That is why acquaintances who needed to spend the night in the city often stayed there. Vitaliy Shabunin was there for the same purpose.

“There are a lot of arrivals in the city, there were cases of pipes being disconnected, we flooded our neighbours or someone flooded us, these are emergency situations and someone needs to be on the lookout. And it’s beneficial for me to have a trusted person living in my house. And because of that, you know, no one has to break down my door,” Averyanova is convinced.

Investigators came from various cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv and Poltava, she testified. The woman insisted that her personal belongings and those of her son not be touched. She said that the searches “led her to stress” and required inpatient treatment.

UPD. The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed searches of the apartment of deceased pilot Andriy "Juice" Pilshchikov. Bureau spokeswoman Tetyana Sapyan said in a comment to Suspilne that the searches in the framework of the fraud and evasion of duty case were conducted by court order and legally.

The head of the Anti-Corruption Center Vitaliy Shabunin lived in this Kharkiv apartment until the suspicion was announced, that is, until July 10. The name of the person involved is not mentioned, but it is clear from the details who we are talking about.

"The State Bureau of Investigation acts exclusively within the law and with respect for the memory of the fallen Heroes," Sapyan said.

The other day, Vitaliy Shabunin was reported on suspicion of evading military service, as well as fraud. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, after mobilization in 2022, the man did not appear at the place of service for a long time and, under the guise of business trips, was in civilian institutions that are not part of the Defense Forces. Despite his absence from the military unit, Shabunin received a monthly allowance of more than UAH 50 thousand, the State Bureau of Investigation said. They added that the defendant illegally used an SUV that was imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A few hours before the announcement of the suspicion, law enforcement officers conducted searches at Shabuninʼs place of work in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, as well as at his home. The head of the Central Criminal Investigation Commission himself, in response to the suspicion and searches, stated that President Volodymyr Zelensky is moving towards corrupt authoritarianism.

On July 15, the Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure for Shabunin in the form of a personal bond until August 20.

