The Central Criminal Investigation Department says that the State Bureau of Investigation is going to hand Shabunin an updated suspicion

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) arrived at the place of work of Vitaliy Shabunin, the head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC), in the Kharkiv region. They are going to serve him with a renewed suspicion.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Center.

The details are currently unknown. It is known that the State Bureau of Investigation does not change previously classified crimes or add new articles. They change the description of the circumstances of the crime.

Shabuninʼs case

On July 11, Vitaliy Shabunin was reported on suspicion of evading military service and fraud. According to the State Bureau of Investigation, after mobilization in 2022, the man did not appear at his place of service for a long time and, under the guise of business trips, was in civilian institutions that are not part of the Defense Forces.

Despite his absence from the military unit, Shabunin received a monthly allowance of more than UAH 50 thousand, the State Bureau of Investigation said. They added that the defendant illegally used an SUV that was imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A few hours before the announcement of the suspicion, law enforcement officers conducted searches at Shabuninʼs place of work in the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region and at his home. The head of ACC himself, in response to the suspicion and searches, stated that President Volodymyr Zelensky is moving towards corrupt authoritarianism.

On July 15, the Pechersky District Court chose a preventive measure for Shabunin in the form of a personal bond until August 20.

On July 16, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the apartment of the deceased pilot Andriy "Juice" Pilshchikov — Shabunin had previously lived in this apartment.

On July 17, Shabuninʼs lawyers filed a statement with SBU demanding an investigation into the disclosure of data about his place of service, which prosecutors announced publicly in court.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.