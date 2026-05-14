Bail has begun to be paid for Andriy Yermak

Bail has begun to be paid for the former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak — so far only UAH 14.5 million out of the required UAH 140 million.

This was reported to Babel by the press service of HACC.

Yermak was taken into custody this morning for two months with the right to bail. The prosecutorʼs office requested bail in the amount of UAH 180 million, but the court reduced it to UAH 140 million.

The former head of OP is suspected of money laundering at the construction site of the “Dynastia” cooperative near Kyiv, along with other defendants. The case is part of a larger law enforcement investigation called Operation “Midas” into corruption in the energy sector.