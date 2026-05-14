Bail has begun to be paid for Andriy Yermak

Bail has begun to be paid for the former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak — so far only UAH 14.5 million out of the required UAH 140 million.
This was reported to Babel by the press service of HACC.
Yermak was taken into custody this morning for two months with the right to bail. The prosecutorʼs office requested bail in the amount of UAH 180 million, but the court reduced it to UAH 140 million.
The former head of OP is suspected of money laundering at the construction site of the “Dynastia” cooperative near Kyiv, along with other defendants. The case is part of a larger law enforcement investigation called Operation “Midas” into corruption in the energy sector.
Money laundering case at a construction site near Kyiv
According to the investigation, in 2021-2025, the participants in the scheme were able to launder more than UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynastia" cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.
The investigation also believes that the projectʼs financing could have partly come from corruption schemes at NNEGC “Energoatom”, which are being investigated as part of the “Midas” case.
On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in this case. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, “Mindich” left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. The Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.
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