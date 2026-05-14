The White House said Trump left Vance a letter with instructions in case “something happens” to him

Deputy Assistant to the US President Sebastian Gorka said that Donald Trump left instructions for Vice President J.D. Vance in case something happens to him and Vance becomes his successor.

The official said this in the Pod Force One podcast, quoted by Fox News.

According to Gorka, a letter to Vance is in a drawer of US President Donald Trumpʼs desk in the Oval Office. At the same time, Gorka is not sure that foreign countries will try to "remove" Trump, since he left for an "important" official visit to Beijing.

“Everyone wants recognition from this person. This is the most influential person we’ve seen since Dwight Eisenhower. Isn’t that right? This is the person everyone wants to sit at the same table with and attend state dinners with,” said the deputy assistant to the US president.

He also noted that the White House has protocols in place for what to do in the event that Vance needs to succeed Trump.

"We have protocols, believe me. Not ones I can discuss, but we have protocols," Gorka stated.

According to the US Constitution, the vice president of the United States is first in line to the presidency if the incumbent head of state is unable to perform his duties due to death, resignation, impeachment, or incapacity.

During Trumpʼs second term as president of the United States, he has faced at least three assassination attempts. In July 2024, he was shot at a campaign rally in Butler, and in September of that year, a shooting occurred near Trumpʼs golf club in Florida.

The third time Trump was threatened by an attacker who was in close proximity to him occurred in April of this year, during a White House Correspondentsʼ Association dinner.

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