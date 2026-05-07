A parade on May 9 was canceled in Perm (Russia). Before that, Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery there

The Russian city of Perm will not hold a military parade on May 9 this year.

This was reported by the Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin.

According to him, this decision was made to protect residents and "not distract law enforcement agencies from carrying out their tasks of protecting their fellow countrymen".

It is in Perm that factories that work for the Russian military-industrial complex are located and have already come under drone attacks. In particular, on May 7, Ukrainian military drones attacked the “Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez” oil refinery in Perm. This is one of the largest refineries in Russia. It is located more than 1 500 km from the border with Ukraine.