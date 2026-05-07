Ukrainian drones attacked the “Lukoil”-”Permnaftoorgsintez” refinery in Perm — more than 1 500 km from the border

Ukrainian military drones struck the “Lukoil”-“Permnaftoorgsintez” oil refinery in Perm, located more than 1 500 km from the border.

This was reported by the UAV Forces commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

This is one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation. Its capacity is approximately 13 million tons per year. After the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant.

Monitoring channels reported that missiles also attacked the VNDIR-Progress enterprise in Cheboksary that night in Russia. It manufactures electronics for many types of Russian military equipment, including navigation elements for the Russian Navy, aircraft, armored vehicles, and modules for drones and missiles.

The Nara military logistics complex in the Moscow region was also hit by drones. The complex, which covers an area of over 180-200 hectares, belongs to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The Russians use it for storing, sorting, and distributing military cargo.

This is not the first attack on a company in the past week. On April 30, Ukrainian drones already struck the “Lukoil”-“Permnaftoorgsintez” refinery.

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