Bloomberg: EU considers tax changes as condition for €8.4 billion tranche for Ukraine

The proposal, which is also a condition of a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stipulates that companies with annual income of more than UAH 4 million will be required to pay VAT. So far, these companies in Ukraine operate under a preferential regime and pay a minimum rate of 5% of income.

The European Commission is discussing tax changes as a condition for an €8.4 billion tranche of macro-financial assistance — part of a €90 billion EU loan — that Ukraine expects to receive this tranche this year.

€90 billion loan from the EU

In December 2025, EU leaders approved a decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026-2027. On February 11, the European Parliament supported this decision.

For a long time, Hungary blocked a loan to Ukraine due to the halt in the transit of Russian oil through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. Ukraine explained that this happened due to Russian attacks, but Hungary and Slovakia believed that the pipeline was not damaged.

Finally, in March, Ukraine agreed to EU assistance to repair the “Druzhba” pipeline, and on April 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the repairs were complete. On the morning of April 22, the Ukrainian section of the pipeline began to increase pressure and fill the system with oil, and on April 23, Slovakia received its first deliveries.

Finally, on April 23, the Council of the European Union approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. The first tranche is expected this quarter — it will go towards drones.

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