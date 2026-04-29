The EU has revealed what the first tranche of the loan for Ukraine will be used for

Ukraine will receive the first tranche of €6 billion from the European Union in the current quarter.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a plenary session of the European Parliament.

According to her, this money will go to drones for the Ukrainian army.

€90 billion loan from the EU

In December 2025, EU leaders approved a decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan in 2026-2027. On February 11, the European Parliament supported this decision.

For a long time, Hungary blocked a loan to Ukraine due to the halt in the transit of Russian oil through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. Ukraine explained that this happened due to Russian attacks, but Hungary and Slovakia believed that the pipeline was not damaged.

Finally, in March, Ukraine agreed to EU assistance to repair the “Druzhba” pipeline, and on April 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the repairs were complete.

On the morning of April 22, the Ukrainian section of the pipeline began to increase pressure and fill the system with oil, and on April 23, Slovakia received the first deliveries. On the same day, the EU finally approved the loan for Ukraine.

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