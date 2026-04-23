During the battle at the front, Ukrainian units destroyed a group of mercenaries from Kenya who were fighting on the side of Russia.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

One of the mercenaries who the Russians sent to storm the city was identified through the “I Want to Live” project. He turned out to be a Kenyan named Nyambura Eric Mwangi, born in 2003. He arrived in Yaroslavl on October 23-24, 2025, along with other Kenyan citizens: Wanjir Joseph Kamau, Karithi Joel Ngure, and Kibet Ronald Kipkurui.

It was at that time that other Kenyans arrived in the city — Ombwori Denis Bagaku and Wahome Simon Gitittu, who had been liquidated back in February. Then the mercenaries signed contracts in Yaroslavl and went to the training center. There they underwent training for a week and a half. Mwangi then received the position of radio operator, and he was sent to the front.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

However, he was later transferred to the attack aircraft, and in early 2026 was sent to the area of the settlement of Borova in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, the Kenyan died as a result of a mortar attack when he tried to pass through the checkpoint.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, despite the agreement between Russia and African countries that the Kremlin would not recruit their citizens, the data of 2 965 mercenaries who nevertheless signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces have been established. The largest number of mercenaries in the Russian army comes from countries such as Kenya, Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Algeria, Mali, South Sudan, and the Republic of South Africa.

As of August 2025, the deaths of at least 316 residents of African countries who fought on the side of the Russian Federation have been confirmed.