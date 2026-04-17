Axios: The US, Iran discuss exporting Iranian uranium in exchange for money. Trump denies it

The United States and Iran are negotiating a three-page peace plan, a memorandum of understanding. One of its terms is that the United States will unfreeze $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Iran giving up its stockpile of enriched uranium — nearly 2 000 kilograms. In particular, Iran stores up to 450 kilograms of highly enriched uranium in underground nuclear facilities.

Axios reports this, citing two American officials and two other sources.

The parties are negotiating what will happen to these stocks and how much of Iranʼs assets the US will unfreeze. They are also discussing the terms under which Iran will be able to use the money.

The United States was willing to give Iran $6 billion early in the talks to buy food, medicine and other humanitarian goods, two sources said. The Iranians had demanded $27 billion. The last amount the United States had discussed with Iran was $20 billion. One US official said that was the US proposal. Another US official called the “money for uranium” concept “one of many discussions”.

After the Axios article was published, the US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Socials and denied these claims:

"The US will receive all the nuclear ʼdustʼ created by our big B2 bombers — no money will be transferred in any shape or form," Trump wrote.

The US also asked Iran to agree to send all of its nuclear material to the US. The Iranians agreed only to “dilute” it inside Iran — that is, mix it with low-enriched uranium. Under a compromise proposal currently being discussed, some of the highly enriched uranium would be sent to a third country and some would be “dilute” in Iran under international supervision.

The plan also allows Iran to have nuclear research reactors to produce medical isotopes, but it will commit to keeping all of its nuclear facilities above ground. Existing underground facilities will be decommissioned.

According to one source, the next round of talks is likely to take place on April 19 in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.