Suspects in Brovary terrorist attack remanded in custody without bail

The Solomyansky Court of Kyiv sent two suspects in the terrorist attack in Brovary to custody without bail.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

This is about an explosion that occurred on the evening of April 13 near a private house. A 36-year-old man was injured then.

According to the investigation, the suspects (including the minor) were recruited by the Russian special services and promised them money.

Law enforcement officers detained two suspects on April 14. The 17-year-old suspect was trying to leave Ukraine at the time. The next day, they were charged with committing a terrorist act (Part 2, Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In recent months, similar terrorist attacks or attempts have been recorded in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, and Odesa. In particular, in Lviv, a double explosion killed a policewoman and a National Guardsman, and 25 more people were injured. In Bucha, an explosion on March 23 injured two law enforcement officers.

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