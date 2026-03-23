On March 23, a terrorist attack occurred in Bucha (Kyiv region).

This is reported by the Kyiv region police.

At around 05:35, a local resident called the 112 emergency service and reported that an explosion had occurred on the street near her house, damaging the windows in her house. Police, police explosives technicians, and rescuers from the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene.

They cordoned off the area and warned local residents about the threat of another explosion. After that, another explosion occurred at the scene.

Information about the consequences and possible victims is not currently being reported.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs analyzed the organization of the terrorist attack in Lviv on the night of February 22. According to some responses, the police and the State Emergency Service will arrive 2-5 minutes later — to where there are signals of a terrorist threat.

They also conducted training for operators of 101, 102, and 112. During martial law, a ban was imposed on calling 112 from abroad. If the call comes from another city or region, it is immediately taken into account — it is defined as a “red level”. The same applies to cases where the operator has reason to believe that the applicant is providing unreliable information.

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