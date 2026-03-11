Due to the threat of terrorist attacks, emergency services will arrive 2-5 minutes later. Key points from the MIA head Klymenkoʼs speech

On March 11, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko spoke with journalists. Babel gathered key points from the conversation.

Border shelling

On the morning of March 11, the occupiers attacked the district police department in Shostka (Sumy region) with a drone. 22 employees were injured, the building was destroyed.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians are constantly shelling Nikopol, less than 10 kilometers from the city to the launch site of the enemy drones. There is information that the Russians are also training there to launch drones during basic general military training, on civilians.

The Russians are destroying everything within 20 kilometers [of the border or front line]. The border settlements are almost completely destroyed. They are destroying all administrative buildings so that the authorities cannot work stably.

On the weekend of March 7-8, the State Emergency Service lost seven units of transport during repeated strikes, when the Russians attacked rescue workers who were dealing with the consequences of previous attacks.

Developing a civil protection system and sharing experience

In the last six months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has received many requests from European countries that are interested in the survival and protection system for critical infrastructure facilities. They are studying this in depth, and Ukraine is providing this assistance. They want to understand how they can deploy a civil protection system.

The civil defense system in Ukraine was completely destroyed. In the last six months, it has been restored in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and in particular in the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine now has more remote firefighting robots than any other country in Europe. Ukraine received a large number of such robots from the French and is now purchasing Ukrainian-made robots as well.

Several units have been created in the State Emergency Service: