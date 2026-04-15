Terrorist attack in Brovary. Suspects declared for detainees

Two detainees were reported as suspects in the terrorist attack in Brovary, Kyiv region, which occurred on the evening of April 13.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

That day, an explosion occurred near a private house. According to investigators, the explosives were planted near a fence and detonated remotely using a phone, injuring a 36-year-old man.

Law enforcement officers detained two suspects on April 14. They claim that a 23-year-old local man was monitoring the location, and a 17-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region manufactured and planted the device. The minor was detained as he tried to leave Ukraine.

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The prosecutorʼs office says that the minor received a task via messenger from a representative of the Russian special services — he was promised approximately $5,000. In addition, he has a drug addiction and a criminal past.

Two suspects were charged with committing a terrorist act (Part 2, Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation will also check the actions of the minorʼs parents and the responsible services.

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